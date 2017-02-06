LOOK: Boston newspaper says Patriots lost to Falcons in Super Bowl LI

Fans in Atlanta might want to try and get their hands on this edition of the 'Boston Globe'

If there's any Falcons fans out who are looking for a Super Bowl LI keepsake, we found one for you: There's an edition of the Boston Globe out there that says the Patriots lost to Atlanta on Sunday.

In this edition of the Globe, the Patriots' 25-point comeback never happened, Tom Brady didn't win MVP and Roger Goodell didn't get booed in the postgame ceremony as he handed the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft.

Here's a look at the cover of the Boston Globe that was being sold at a Publix in South Florida:

The paper was also delivered to people in Naples.

Basically, there's a good chance that half of Florida is going to think the Falcons won Super Bowl LI.

Now, before you start screaming "Fake News," keep in mind that this is just an early edition of the Globe that somehow made it to newsstands.

Based on Publix's quick response, it appears that they feel bad for slightly misleading people into believing that the Falcons won.

Just so we're all on the same page: The Falcons did not win.

And since I'm debunking fake news right now, I'm going to go ahead and also add that Lady Gaga's halftime performance was not a satanic ritual despite what was reported by one outlet.

Anyway, for the record, the Globe did end up printing a version of the paper that said the Patriots won.

The bigger story here is that the editor for the Chicago Daily Tribune is now off the hook: His early edition headline following the 1948 presidential election is now only the second most embarrassing of all-time.

