LOOK: Brandon Marshall is getting advice from his new quarterback on Facetime
Marshall talked to Eli Manning about timing his routes against man coverage
We're right smack in the middle of that long, languid period between mini-camp and training camp, and that means players from each team are strewn all over the world while getting themselves ready for the next stage of the offseason. But just because they're not in the same room, doesn't mean they can't still work together.
Just ask the New York Giants.
New Giants wideout Brandon Marshall wants to get his timing down with quarterback Eli Manning, but they're not in the same place. So what did Marshall do? He rang up Eli on Facetime, broke out his notebook and got to work.
Here, check out Marshall's latest Instagram post:
There's a little bit of a fake-out there, with Marshall sitting in front of a computer screen as the camera pans around, and then you see Eli is actually on a cell phone that's standing up against some desk supplies.
It seems like they're working on some timing patterns here, with Marshall talking about how he has to get to his break quicker when he sees man coverage in the Giants' offense than when he was with the Jets. Possession receiving is his game at this point, so he's going to need his timing to be on point with Eli.
Good to see they're already trying to get everything down pat.
-
Brockers to Rams: Pay Aaron Donald
Donald is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and is up for an extension this off...
-
Barnidge ready if Ravens want him
Baltimore's tight end depth chart has been decimated by injuries and a suspension
-
Raiders' Ward recovering from surgery
Jihad Ward recently posted a photo of himself in a hospital gown and leg scooter
-
David Johnson wants to join Craig, Faulk
Johnson is looking to join Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk in an exclusive club
-
Russell Wilson to open QB academy
Wilson hasn't missed a start during his five-year NFL career
-
Campbell says time in D.C. was 'crazy'
The former first-round pick never found success in Washington due to non-stop turmoil
Add a Comment