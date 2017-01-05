LOOK: Browns QB situation gets hilariously mocked in cover of Billy Joel song

If you've been on the internet at any point over the past 12 months, you may have noticed that there's a lot of people out there who think the Cleveland Browns are the NFL equivalent of a dumpster fire.

It seems like a fair comparison.

If we we ran through every tweet on Twitter that refers to the Browns as a dumpster fire, it would probably take three years, so here's a very small sample of people who think that. It's not just Browns haters, either. Browns fans also feel the same way about their team.

My Cleveland Browns are an absolute dumpster fire. — Split V 500 (@brock_volmer) December 24, 2016 Dumpster fire>Browns — 🐜 (@AnthonyJLaudato) December 11, 2016 Browns just a whole dumpster fire man — Aus10 (@acidkauai) December 11, 2016

The reason we're bringing this up now is because the Browns' reputation as a dumpster fire has led to what might go down as the greatest sports song of all-time: "The Browns are a Dumpster Fire."

The title might not be that catchy, but trust me, the song is, and that's mainly because it's sung to the tune of the Billy Joel hit "We Didn't Start the Fire."

In the song, the singer mentions every quarterback who's played for the Browns since 1999. The list is so long that it took more than a minute to sing through all 26 names. The best part is when Johnny Manziel gets a shout out. Make sure to listen to that.

Without further adieu, here's the song, which debuted on Wednesday on Colin Cowherd's radio show:

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017

That's also a killer ending, "You know their season's done, when they're in Week 1."

If you didn't catch all those names, here's a handy list of all 26 players who have started at quarterback for the Browns since 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Jake Delhomme, Jason Campbell, Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Thad Lewis, Brandon Weeden, Brian Hoyer, Josh McCown, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, and Cody Kessler.