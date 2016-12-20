LOOK: Cam Newton honors Craig Sager with colorful postgame suit

No one perfected the art of the brazenly-colored suit quite like late TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager, who lost his battle with cancer last Friday. Plenty of tributes popped up in NFL circles on Sunday, and the tribute carried over to Monday following Carolina's 26-15 victory over the Redskins when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dressed up in colorful clothes to honor Sager.

Newton wore a bright pink half-gallon hat. And the Panthers quarterback said after the game, via Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, that while he didn't know Sager, he wanted to give him a shoutout via his dress code.

"Craig Sager was a person who was the ultimate professional and he lit up the TV screen when he came on," Newton said. "Like I said, from a person who never met him, I admire him from afar and much respect to him and his family."

Sager was notorious for wearing colorful suits during his television appearances and Newton certainly has developed a vibrant sense of style during his pre- and postgame outfits. (You can watch his full comments at Black and Blue Review.)

Cam Newton said he's honoring Craig Sager with his colorful suit tonight. "I admired him from afar." pic.twitter.com/EswBMhjLI9 — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 20, 2016

"I didn't know him personally," Newton said. "I just admired him from afar. My heart goes out to him and his family for just a person that went against the grain.

"I respect him for that. Being a person that looks at fashion for representing yourself or be able to explain or have some type of expression without even opening your mouth."