LOOK: Cam Newton takes to Instagram to reveal the name of his infant daughter
Newton and longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor have two children together
Cam Newton’s rocky 2016 season ended with the Panthers winning just six games and the quarterback undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. But that dark cloud has a bright silver lining: On Sunday, Newton posted photos of the latest addition to his family, daughter Sovereign, who was born in February.
It has been 14 months since Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor revealed the name of their first child, a boy, who was born on Christmas Eve 2015: Chosen Sebastian Newton.
“I wanted something that would be masculine, but yet unique,” Newton said shortly after Chosen’s birth, according to WCNC. “I’m not a big fan of juniors and every person that I’ve had this conversation when I say ‘I don’t want to have the pressure of him being a junior,’ they reply, ‘what the hell do you think Chosen’s going to bring?’”
If Chosen comes with expectations, Sovereign, which is defined as “supreme ruler” also has a lot to live up to.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Chargers coach admits they need young QB
Philip Rivers turns 36 in December and the Bolts could be looking to draft a passer
-
Gronk steals Brady's jersey at Fenway
Gronk and Brady just want to have fun
-
LOOK: Tom Brady gets stolen jerseys back
Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds a special ceremony for the returned jerseys
-
Odell Beckham is a huge UNC fan
The Giants' wide receiver has been a North Carolina fan for as long as he can remember
-
Report: Patriots OK with Gronk on WWE
The Pats tight end is coming off back surgery that cut short his 2016 season
-
How to watch, stream 2017 NFL Draft
All the details for the 2017 NFL Draft
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre