LOOK: Cam Newton takes to Instagram to reveal the name of his infant daughter

Newton and longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor have two children together

Cam Newton’s rocky 2016 season ended with the Panthers winning just six games and the quarterback undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. But that dark cloud has a bright silver lining: On Sunday, Newton posted photos of the latest addition to his family, daughter Sovereign, who was born in February.

It has been 14 months since Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor revealed the name of their first child, a boy, who was born on Christmas Eve 2015: Chosen Sebastian Newton.

“I wanted something that would be masculine, but yet unique,” Newton said shortly after Chosen’s birth, according to WCNC. “I’m not a big fan of juniors and every person that I’ve had this conversation when I say ‘I don’t want to have the pressure of him being a junior,’ they reply, ‘what the hell do you think Chosen’s going to bring?’”

If Chosen comes with expectations, Sovereign, which is defined as “supreme ruler” also has a lot to live up to.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

