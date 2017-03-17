LOOK: Carolina Panthers just received the weirdest gift ever in the mail

Over the past week, an epidemic has hit this country that might go down as the weirdest epidemic of all-time: Someone is mailing potatoes to professional athletes and pro sports teams.

When the epidemic started, it was basically limited to just players in the NBA. Dirk Nowitzki, Miami’s Hassan Whiteside and Charlotte’s Frank Kaminsky have all been on the receiving end of a mysterious potato over the past few days.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated.... pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Basically, someone has decided to become the Unabomber of potatoes with one key exception: The potatoes don’t explode.

As of Thursday, it’s no longer just NBA players receiving the potatoes either, because now, NFL teams are also getting them, just ask the Carolina Panthers.

Not only did thePanthers receive a potato in the mail, but they tweeted out a picture so we could all see what it looks like.

Whoever sent us Peppers on a potato, much appreciated... pic.twitter.com/O7x286vMpX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 16, 2017

For potato art, that’s actually not bad. I can’t even draw that well on paper, let alone a potato. Also, these potatoes are being shipped first class, so you know our mystery potato artist isn’t messing around.

The potato was sent to the Panthers to celebrate the signing of Julius Peppers, which begs the question ...

@Panthers Why wouldn't it be on an actual pepper? — Jay Hemphill (@JayHemphillNC) March 16, 2017

That’s a fantastic question that most likely has no reasonable answer.

As for who might be sending the spuds, it seems that it’s possible they’re being sent as a publicity stunt by a company called “Potato Parcel.”

The company, which actually exists, will inscribe a potato and then mail it to anyone you want in the entire world. That might sound lame, but when you can’t think of a birthday gift for your wife later this year, it’s going to sound like the best idea ever.

The Potato Parcel founders were recently on an episode of “Shark Tank,” where their idea got shot down by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. By sending their potato to Nowitzki and other athletes, that may be their way of rubbing things in that Cuban passed up the chance to invest in a thriving business.

Of course, the other theory is that Potato Parcel isn’t involved in these stunts and there’s just some random fan out there drawing on potatoes and mailing them out to people. I’m guessing it’s not that. Here’s a look at that Potato guys on “Shark Tank.”