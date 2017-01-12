LOOK: Chargers unveil new logo, Twitter mocks it and offers its own versions
The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles and they have a new, uninspiring logo to prove it
The Chargers are headed to Los Angeles because why only have one terrible team in a city that doesn't care about professional football when you can have two terrible teams?
There's more! The team also debuted its new logo Thursday because logos always make fans forgot how bad the football is, right? (Answer: Wrong.) Predictably, Twitter had a field day with the new logo because that's what Twitter is best at.
First, the new image (added bonus: A menacing-looking Philip Rivers, who no doubt just found out he has to relocate his seven kids to L.A. Related: Yes, he wears his helmet and uniform, even when the season's over.)
And here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the new logo:
The Chargers new logo looks like the Dodgers logo but on a really intense energy drink and if the team's name was the Chargerz. pic.twitter.com/mV5FDaOZBn— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2017
Shocked this next one took so long to find its way online:
January 12, 2017
This might be our favorite, in terms of originality:
The Chargers new logo is pic.twitter.com/A92Wj3Q8Ks— Doug DeLay (@raindelay40) January 12, 2017
Then there are the old-school references:
Congrats to the Chargers on their move to LA and their new logo. I dig the retro look. pic.twitter.com/cEf5wlMILB— AdamNYR (@AdamNYR) January 12, 2017
#Chargers new logo is a Phillip Rivers scramble away from this pic.twitter.com/jvfzgUY7ok— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 12, 2017
And, of course, the requisite Slayer references:
Hey @chargers I fixed your new logo you're welcome pic.twitter.com/iYheLDNKtb— Torque Penderloin (@AndrewCieslak) January 12, 2017
The evolution of a new logo:
Chargers graphic designers out here like pic.twitter.com/R8xJ4NZfBa— Anthony Bartoloni (@YoAnty1) January 12, 2017
And the way-too-obvious-but-it-might-be-better-than-what-they-settled-on logo idea:
The LA @chargers new logo. pic.twitter.com/CCi65f7xQT— Scott Cole (@ScottColeShow) January 12, 2017
In related news: The Chargers and their fancy new look will play in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium for the next two years.
