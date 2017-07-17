LOOK: Chiefs QB Alex Smith helps a struggling Raiders fan in wheelchair
Smith helped out an unsuspecting rival fan in need at a celebrity golf tournament
They say the true test of your character is what you do when you think no one is looking. By that logic, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is a very good person.
The Kansas City signal caller was once again an entrant in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe this weekend, as he is most every year. While there, Smith ran into some Raiders fans who were struggling to get their father up a wheelchair ramp.
Naturally, Smith jumped in to help out.
The Raiders fan in question is actually the father of Kenny Dorset, Director of Social Media at Bleacher/Report, so there was a good chance when Smith smiled to have his photograph taken that he would end up going some level of viral. It's highly doubtful the quarterback knew it at the time. Smith, per Dorset, spotted Dorset's mother who "was struggling to push my dad (a Raiders fan, obviously) up the ramp." That's when Smith "stepped in to help."
There are going to be a lot of words written on the internet over the next several months about Smith and his competition with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs first-round pick this year. Smith is going to get flamed if he plays poorly and might get flamed even if he plays well with a limited upside.
Now is a good time to remember he's a human being and a pretty good one at that. Reference it later.
