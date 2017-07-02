LOOK: Colin Kaepernick is hanging out in Egypt with a 49ers receiver
The free agent quarterback doesn't seem very worried about getting an NFL job right now
Despite the fact that he hasn't really heard from any NFL teams about a possible job, Colin Kaepernick has still managed to stay pretty busy this offseason.
Since he doesn't have a team to play for, Kaepernick has passed his time as a free agent by taking up multiple humanitarian causes over the past few months. For instance, back in January, he donated his gigantic sneaker collection to homeless people in San Francisco. Two months later, he followed that up when he decided to help raise funds to fly a plane full of food and water to help the struggling population of Somalia.
On top of that, Kaepernick also made a $50,000 donation to Meals on Wheels. Not to mention, the former 49ers quarterback also donated 100s of custom suits to a charity that helps people get a job after they're released from jail.
Let's also not forget that Kaeprenick has donated $700,000 to charity over the past nine months as part of a pledge last season where he promised to donate a total of $1 million to help communities in need. Also, he's been running his "Know your rights" camp.
Basically, even without football, Kaepernick has been a busy man. However, it does look like he finally found time for a vacation. The free agent quarterback is currently in Egypt, and we know that because he showed up on in a few pictures with 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin on Saturday.
The two men have been checking out several sites in Egypt, including the Temple of Horus in Edfu and the Temple of Philae in Aswan. If you scroll through the collection of pictures below, you'll see another photo (and a video) of Kaepernick hanging out with Goodwin.
It's not that surprising to see Goodwin and Kaepernick and hanging out together. After all, Goodwin was one Kaepernick's biggest supporters in 2016. After Goodwin's old team, the Bills, beat the 49ers in October, the receiver only had good things to say about Kaepernick's protest.
"This is part of history," Goodwin said at the time, via the Buffalo News. "We'll look back in 20 years, 30 years from now and be, like, 'This dude stood for something.' He didn't fall [despite] everything. He stood for something, stood his ground, and no matter how many times he got booed, no matter how much scrutiny that he faced, he still was resilient through that and had the heart and the courage to continue to do that."
After the 45-16 win by the Bills, Goodwin asked Kaepernick to trade jerseys with him and the two ended up doing an exchange at midfield.
(Wink of the CBS Eye to Niners Nation)
