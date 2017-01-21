LOOK: Colts punter tweets out 'Thank God' after general manager gets fired
Pat McAfee definitely is not a big fan of Ryan Grigson
Apparently, Colts general manager Ryan Grigson wasn't a popular person in the team's locker room.
Just minutes after news broke that Grigson had been fired on Saturday, Colts punter Pat McAfee shot out a two-word tweet to let everyone know that he's definitely not sad about Grigson's departure.
McAfee's reaction to the firing?
Thank God— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017
Wait, he's not done. There's more.
"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017
After someone called out McAfee for being just a "punter," his tirade against Grigson continued.
"All Pro punter" please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years https://t.co/BUnbWw848A— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017
At that point, Robert Mathis also felt like chiming in.
@PatMcAfeeShow@dandakich this is very funny right now— ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 21, 2017
Anyway, if the rest of the Colts' locker room feels the same way that McAfee does, then it's probably a good thing the team fired Grigson, who struggled to put a good team around Andrew Luck. After three straight years of making the postseason with Luck (2012-14), the Colts missed the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
LOOK: Zeke, Dak get wild in Las Vegas
Dak Prescott was also on hand for Elliott's dance show
-
Packers fan taking fiancee's last name
This future groom has decided to take his fiancee's last name
-
Black Monday: Coach, GM tracker
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Colts fire GM Grigson after five seasons
The Colts are shaking up their front office
-
Carr helps police in missing child case
The Raiders quarterback is using his Twitter account to help fight crime
-
The Rock calls out Brady's acting skills
The Patriots quarterback probably isn't going to win an Academy Award anytime soon
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre