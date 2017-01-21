LOOK: Colts punter tweets out 'Thank God' after general manager gets fired

Apparently, Colts general manager Ryan Grigson wasn't a popular person in the team's locker room.

Just minutes after news broke that Grigson had been fired on Saturday, Colts punter Pat McAfee shot out a two-word tweet to let everyone know that he's definitely not sad about Grigson's departure.

McAfee's reaction to the firing?

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Wait, he's not done. There's more.

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

After someone called out McAfee for being just a "punter," his tirade against Grigson continued.

"All Pro punter" please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years https://t.co/BUnbWw848A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

At that point, Robert Mathis also felt like chiming in.

@PatMcAfeeShow@dandakich this is very funny right now — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 21, 2017

Anyway, if the rest of the Colts' locker room feels the same way that McAfee does, then it's probably a good thing the team fired Grigson, who struggled to put a good team around Andrew Luck. After three straight years of making the postseason with Luck (2012-14), the Colts missed the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016.