LOOK: Colts punter tweets out 'Thank God' after general manager gets fired

Pat McAfee definitely is not a big fan of Ryan Grigson

Apparently, Colts general manager Ryan Grigson wasn't a popular person in the team's locker room.

Just minutes after news broke that Grigson had been fired on Saturday, Colts punter Pat McAfee shot out a two-word tweet to let everyone know that he's definitely not sad about Grigson's departure.

McAfee's reaction to the firing?

Wait, he's not done. There's more.

After someone called out McAfee for being just a "punter," his tirade against Grigson continued.

At that point, Robert Mathis also felt like chiming in.

Anyway, if the rest of the Colts' locker room feels the same way that McAfee does, then it's probably a good thing the team fired Grigson, who struggled to put a good team around Andrew Luck. After three straight years of making the postseason with Luck (2012-14), the Colts missed the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016.

