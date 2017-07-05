LOOK: Colts rookie keeps promise he made at age 10, buys his father a new Lexus
Anthony Walker Jr., 21, told his dad 11 years ago that he'd buy him a car when he made the NFL
In the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker out of Northwestern. Walker Jr.'s contract will pay him just $531,353 this season, but that didn't prevent him from making an expensive purchase for his father.
In the process, he fulfilled a promise he made 11 years ago.
On Wednesday, Walker bought his father a Lexus. As he revealed on Twitter, he'd actually promised to buy his dad a new car when he made it into the NFL. He made that promise when he was 10 years old.
At Northwestern, Walker Jr. racked up 154 solo tackles, 38 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and four interceptions in three seasons. He'll join a Colts defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 22nd in points allowed last year.
So they can use all the help they can get.
