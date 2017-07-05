LOOK: Colts rookie keeps promise he made at age 10, buys his father a new Lexus

In the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker out of Northwestern. Walker Jr.'s contract will pay him just $531,353 this season, but that didn't prevent him from making an expensive purchase for his father.

In the process, he fulfilled a promise he made 11 years ago.

On Wednesday, Walker bought his father a Lexus. As he revealed on Twitter, he'd actually promised to buy his dad a new car when he made it into the NFL. He made that promise when he was 10 years old.

10 Year Old Me: Dad If I'm Blessed To Play In The NFL, I'm Going To But You A New Car.



21 Year Old Me: Promise Kept! #Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GWuJvRTLPY — Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) July 5, 2017

At Northwestern, Walker Jr. racked up 154 solo tackles, 38 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and four interceptions in three seasons. He'll join a Colts defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 22nd in points allowed last year.

So they can use all the help they can get.