LOOK: Colts rookie keeps promise he made at age 10, buys his father a new Lexus

Anthony Walker Jr., 21, told his dad 11 years ago that he'd buy him a car when he made the NFL

In the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker out of Northwestern. Walker Jr.'s contract will pay him just $531,353 this season, but that didn't prevent him from making an expensive purchase for his father. 

In the process, he fulfilled a promise he made 11 years ago.

On Wednesday, Walker bought his father a Lexus. As he revealed on Twitter, he'd actually promised to buy his dad a new car when he made it into the NFL. He made that promise when he was 10 years old.

At Northwestern, Walker Jr. racked up 154 solo tackles, 38 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and four interceptions in three seasons. He'll join a Colts defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 22nd in points allowed last year.

So they can use all the help they can get.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories