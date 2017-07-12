LOOK: Concession prices at Falcons' new stadium will make you jealous of Atlanta
Finally, food at a football game is affordable
I honestly can't remember the last time I attended an NFL game as a fan, so I'm a bit out of touch with normal concession prices at NFL games. With that being said, I'm willing to bet a huge chunk of change that the Falcons' new stadium will feature the cheapest concession food in the entire league.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Darren Rovell posted a picture of the "fan friendly" concession board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is scheduled to open next month. The Falcons weren't using false advertising. It really is affordable.
Take a look:
In comparison, when I attended Super Bowl 50, I took a walk around Levi's Stadium solely for the purpose of taking pictures of the concessions. Look at how expensive everything was:
Hopefully, the Falcons maintain their current prices when they host the Super Bowl in 2019. If they do, here's how I'll spend $20 at the stadium:
- $5 beer
- $5 beer
- $5 beer
- $5 beer
Just kidding (well, sorta).
The main takeaway of this story is that every NFL team should copy the Falcons' model. As an Oakland resident who attends A's games at the Coliseum whenever the Mariners are in town (go M's), all I'll say is that there's nothing better than going to a sporting event and being able to afford beer. There's also nothing better than being able to drown away your sorrows as you watch your bad sports team lose -- or, in this specific case, blow 28-3 leads.
Speaking of that, here's a great suggestion:
