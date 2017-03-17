LOOK: Cordarrelle Patterson is already recruiting Adrian Peterson to the Raiders

The former Vikings receiver is trying to get his old teammate to sign with Oakland

Just days after signing a two-year deal with the Raiders, Cordarrelle Patterson is already trying to recruit new players to the team.

The former Vikings receiver started the recruiting process on Thursday night by sending out a tweet to an old teammate: Adrian Peterson

Darth Vader definitely approves of that recruiting pitch. 

Peterson hasn’t responded yet, but it’s probably safe to say that if he did respond, it would go something like this, “TELL THEM TO CALL ME.” 

Over the past week, the former Vikings running back has made it clear that the Raiders are one of the few teams that he’d actually be interested in signing with. The problem for Peterson -- and Patterson -- is that the Raiders don’t really seem to be interested in the 31-year-old running back right now. 

As a matter of fact, Peterson is currently so low on the Raiders’ free agency wish list that he’s actually behind player who didn’t even play last year: Marshawn Lynch

The Raiders are hoping to lure Lynch out of retirement , something that Beast Mode seems to be interested in. There are several obstacles standing in the way of a potential Lynch signing -- most importantly, the Seahawks own his rights -- which means the Raiders might not be able land Beast Mode. 

If the Lynch plan falls through, the Raiders might follow Patterson’s lead and invite Peterson to Oakland. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games