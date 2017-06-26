LOOK: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott gets naked for cover of ESPN's 'Body Issue'

If you're feeling a little down on this particular Monday, don't worry. Ezekiel Elliott is here to cheer you up.

This summer, the Cowboys star running back joined an elite group filled with the NFL's best players, including Antonio Bryant and Von Miller. Elliott joined the "Naked for ESPN" group.

On Monday, ESPN revealed that Zeke will be on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue." They did so by revealing the cover.

It's Zeke. And he's naked.

You can now add "cover boy" to Zeke's resume. pic.twitter.com/DSS8r0Jzef — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2017

Zeke must've liked it, because he shared it too.

My only takeaway: Zeke most definitely does not skip leg day. My only question: Why is the football blue?

Anyway, Zeke deserves the attention. In his first NFL season, he led the league with 1,631 rushing yards. He also scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. As a result of his rise (along with Dak Prescott's), the Cowboys captured the top seed in the NFC before falling to the Packers in their first playoff game.

To see more footage of Zeke's "Body Issue" cover, head on over to ESPN.com.