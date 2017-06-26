LOOK: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott gets naked for cover of ESPN's 'Body Issue'

He definitely doesn't skip leg day

If you're feeling a little down on this particular Monday, don't worry. Ezekiel Elliott is here to cheer you up.

This summer, the Cowboys star running back joined an elite group filled with the NFL's best players, including Antonio Bryant and Von Miller. Elliott joined the "Naked for ESPN" group.

On Monday, ESPN revealed that Zeke will be on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue." They did so by revealing the cover. 

It's Zeke. And he's naked.

Zeke must've liked it, because he shared it too.

My only takeaway: Zeke most definitely does not skip leg day. My only question: Why is the football blue?

Anyway, Zeke deserves the attention. In his first NFL season, he led the league with 1,631 rushing yards. He also scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. As a result of his rise (along with Dak Prescott's), the Cowboys captured the top seed in the NFC before falling to the Packers in their first playoff game.

To see more footage of Zeke's "Body Issue" cover, head on over to ESPN.com

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories