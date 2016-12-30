LOOK: Crazy Cowboys fans camp outside AT&T Stadium to get playoff tickets

When the Cowboys open up postseason play in mid-January, it will mark just the second time since 2010 season that they've hosted a playoff game in Dallas.

As you can imagine, Cowboys fans are clamoring for tickets.

The problem with that though is that if you're not a season-ticket holder, then scoring tickets for a playoff game is nearly impossible -- unless of course, you're willing to camp out at AT&T Stadium for 16 hours the night before tickets go on sale, which is exactly what several dozen diehard fans did this week.

Cowboys playoff tickets officially went on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Dec. 28, and by the time the box office opened up on Wednesday morning, there was a giant line of sleeping bags and tents surrounding AT&T Stadium.

Fans camp out to nab Cowboys playoff tickets

That doesn't look comfortable at all.

According to WFAA.com in Dallas, the man at the front of the line waited for more than 16 hours for the chance to buy tickets.

If you don't feel like doing that math, I'll do it for you, that means he got in line at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for a chance to buy tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and as it turns out, the 16-hour wait didn't pay off.

By the time that tickets went on sale, season-ticket holders had snatched up all the good tickets. The only thing left on Wednesday was a standing room only "party pass" ticket that was selling for $40.

Jose was first in line. Waited 16 hours. Very disappointed that he only got standing room only. Says he would have just bought off StubHub. pic.twitter.com/DQer3toZZM — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) December 28, 2016

Of course, the upside to that is that $40 is way cheaper than anything you can get right now on the secondary market. On TicketCity.com, those $40 seats are going for $110.

If the fans are smart, they bought four party passes, then sold them for $110 each at a $70 profit per ticket, then turned around and used that $280 total profit on a better ticket.

I'm just kidding, don't do that. I don't want to encourage scalping. Scalping is bad.

Anyway, season-ticket holders were able to buy playoff tickets for anywhere from $115 to $560, and as I mentioned, those are all gone.

The Cowboys' first game of the postseason will be on either Jan. 14 or 15.