LOOK: Dak Prescott goes nuts after Mississippi State stuns UConn in Final Four
The Cowboys quarterback went wild after his Bulldogs' huge upset win
If Dak Prescott ever leads to the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl win, we might have just gotten a taste of what his celebration will look like.
The Cowboys quarterback was on hand in Dallas for the Women’s Final Four on Friday, and let’s just say that he might have been the most excited person in American Airlines Center after watching his alma mater stun the Connecticut Huskies 66-64 in overtime.
Here was Dak’s reaction after the Bulldogs’ Morgan William hit a 15-foot buzzer-beater that ended UConn’s 111-game winning streak. The shot also sent the Bulldogs to Sunday’s national championship against South Carolina. The shot also sent Prescott into absolute pandemonium.
.@Dak Prescott's reaction is everything pic.twitter.com/VvAWWosjya— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 1, 2017
First, that guy’s IHOP shirt looks like he just lost out on a year of free pancakes.
As for Dak, he had an MSU basketball jersey especially made for this game, so you know he was taking it seriously.
Also, it’s probably worth pointing out that Prescott was pretty much treating every basket as a life or death situation.
Here’s what Prescott looked like after MSU let a 56-52 lead slip away over the final 3:40 of regulation in a game that eventually went to overtime tied at 60.
Ironically, that’s pretty much the same expression Cowboys fans make after any season that doesn’t end in a Super Bowl win, which has been a lot of them lately.
Speaking of the Cowboys, even Dez Bryant was up late watching the game. The wide receiver even tweeted about Dak after the game was over.
Not everyone was as excited as Dak was after Mississippi State’s win.
Take the two guys below for instance. They gambled a combined $25,000 on UConn and lost it all.
That’s why I only gamble on sure things, like betting against the Browns.
Another person who wasn’t excited was the little kid who was forced to sit behind Dak.
Poor kid.
Another person who didn’t have a great night was Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback was also at the Women’s Final Four to watch his sister, Anna, play for Stanford.
Unfortunately for the Wilson family, Stanford lost to South Carolina 62-53.
Anyway, if MSU somehow wins the the national title on Sunday, you’ll probably want to be near a TV so you can see how Prescott reacts.
