LOOK: Dak, Zeke, and Dez were all over Dirk Nowitzki's charity baseball game
The Cowboys were big stars at Dirk's annual charity event
Every year, Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki holds a charity baseball game. Dirk gets all the Dallas athletes and entertainers to come out and play, and it's always a good time. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are typically some of the biggest stars of the event. This year was no different.
Dirk split the Boys up this time, though, taking Dak Prescott, Darren McFadden, and Rico Gathers on his own team while having Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones, and Tyron Smith play on the opposite squad. (Dak even got the coveted locker right next to Dirk.)
One thing you may notice there is, while Dak (4), McFadden (20), Gathers (80), Elliott (21), Jones (31), and Smith (77) are all wearing their football jersey numbers on their uniforms, Dez is, of course, wearing the "number" X.
Dez is used to reaching up top for catches, so maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that he swung at this pitch that was way out of the zone, grounding out as a result.
At least he looked like a natural running to first base.
Meanwhile, Zeke had a cutting critique for Dirk, who displayed an unusual gait while running out a ground ball.
In the end, Dirk's team took home the victory, with Dak playing a starring role in a stirring comeback, according to the Mavericks blog Mavs Moneyball. Down 3-1 late in the game, Dak ripped a long shot to left field to drive home a run, starting the scoring in what became a four-run inning in an eventual 5-3 win.
