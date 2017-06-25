LOOK: Dak, Zeke, and Dez were all over Dirk Nowitzki's charity baseball game

Every year, Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki holds a charity baseball game. Dirk gets all the Dallas athletes and entertainers to come out and play, and it's always a good time. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are typically some of the biggest stars of the event. This year was no different.

Dirk split the Boys up this time, though, taking Dak Prescott, Darren McFadden, and Rico Gathers on his own team while having Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones, and Tyron Smith play on the opposite squad. (Dak even got the coveted locker right next to Dirk.)

Dak and Dirk. #DirksHeroes17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Dak, Darren and Rico repping team white. #DirksHeroes17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Dez, Zeke, Byron and Tyron repping the blue team. #DirksHeroes17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

One thing you may notice there is, while Dak (4), McFadden (20), Gathers (80), Elliott (21), Jones (31), and Smith (77) are all wearing their football jersey numbers on their uniforms, Dez is, of course, wearing the "number" X.

Byron and Dez having some fun during #DirksHeroes17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Dez is used to reaching up top for catches, so maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that he swung at this pitch that was way out of the zone, grounding out as a result.

At least he looked like a natural running to first base.

Dez looking like a natural at #DirksHeroes17 pic.twitter.com/hwCWNAttNb — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Zeke had a cutting critique for Dirk, who displayed an unusual gait while running out a ground ball.

Zeke just told me I run like a baby giraffe.... is that a compliment? @EzekielElliott — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 25, 2017

We gotta get you in speed school lol https://t.co/KdWUIFMo5s — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 25, 2017

In the end, Dirk's team took home the victory, with Dak playing a starring role in a stirring comeback, according to the Mavericks blog Mavs Moneyball. Down 3-1 late in the game, Dak ripped a long shot to left field to drive home a run, starting the scoring in what became a four-run inning in an eventual 5-3 win.