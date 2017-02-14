LOOK: Danny Amendola's model girlfriend can't believe how good he is at modeling

Olivia Culpo was very impressed with Amendola's skills at a NYC fashion event

Danny Amendola is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and he's made plenty of money playing football in his life. Even champions with plenty of money sometimes pursue side gigs, though. Amendola's side gig apparently involves entering his girlfriend's line of work.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Amendola working the catwalk at a New York fashion event this week.

Among those very impressed with Amendola's modeling skill was his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.

Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good 😊 @philipppleininternational

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

The caption on her post makes clear that she was impressed with his looks and modeling skills and not whatever he was wearing in his ears:

amendola.jpg
TMZ Sports

"Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good," she wrote. She'd know what good modeling looks like given her vast experience in the field, so apparently Amendola's got a future career waiting for him when he's done on the field.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Super Bowl Champions