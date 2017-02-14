LOOK: Danny Amendola's model girlfriend can't believe how good he is at modeling
Olivia Culpo was very impressed with Amendola's skills at a NYC fashion event
Danny Amendola is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and he's made plenty of money playing football in his life. Even champions with plenty of money sometimes pursue side gigs, though. Amendola's side gig apparently involves entering his girlfriend's line of work.
TMZ Sports obtained video of Amendola working the catwalk at a New York fashion event this week.
Among those very impressed with Amendola's modeling skill was his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.
The caption on her post makes clear that she was impressed with his looks and modeling skills and not whatever he was wearing in his ears:
"Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good," she wrote. She'd know what good modeling looks like given her vast experience in the field, so apparently Amendola's got a future career waiting for him when he's done on the field.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Parcells: 'Unreliable' T.O. is a HOFer
Parcells coached T.O. for one season in Dallas
-
Report: Seahawks won't lose draft pick
The NFL reportedly issued a warning instead
-
Chandler Jones will get franchise tagged
Jones racked up 11 sacks in his first season in Arizona after being traded by the Patriots
-
2017 NFL Combine: Location, dates
All the necessary details about the 2017 NFL combine
-
How to watch, stream 2017 NFL combine
Everything you need to know about watching the 2017 NFL combine online
-
O.J. could get parole this summer
Simpson has served eight years of a 33-year sentence
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre