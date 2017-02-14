LOOK: Danny Amendola's model girlfriend can't believe how good he is at modeling

Danny Amendola is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and he's made plenty of money playing football in his life. Even champions with plenty of money sometimes pursue side gigs, though. Amendola's side gig apparently involves entering his girlfriend's line of work.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Amendola working the catwalk at a New York fashion event this week.

Among those very impressed with Amendola's modeling skill was his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.

Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good 😊 @philipppleininternational A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

The caption on her post makes clear that she was impressed with his looks and modeling skills and not whatever he was wearing in his ears:

"Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good," she wrote. She'd know what good modeling looks like given her vast experience in the field, so apparently Amendola's got a future career waiting for him when he's done on the field.