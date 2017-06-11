LOOK: Dez Bryant takes to Twitter to try to lure Darrelle Revis to Cowboys

A few months after being released by the New York Jets , Darrelle Revis is still on the open market.

Once the best cornerback in all of football, Revis struggled in a big way last season, turning in what was easily the worst season of his sparkling 10-year career. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed more receiving yards than any season since his rookie year, as well as the highest catch rate of his career (66.7 percent) and a career-worst 104.2 passer rating on throws in his direction.

At 31 years old (he turns 32 in July), it's not a surprise that teams have not exactly been banging down his door trying to get him to sign -- even if he was quite good for the most part in 2015. There is at least one person out there who wants Revis on his team, though: Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant .

Dez took to Twitter on Saturday evening and did his best to sell the former All-Pro cornerback on moving Revis Island to Texas.

@Revis24 Dallas? ....I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture...waiting..... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

The Cowboys' secondary went through a major overhaul this offseason, with four heavy contributors from the 2016 team leaving in free agency. Safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers , respectively, while cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne left for the Baltimore Ravens and Jets. The Cowboys then signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll to add a veteran to the mix and followed that up by selecting four defensive backs (corners Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Marquez White; safety Xavier Woods) in the draft.

They are now a very young group on the back end, with only Carroll and Orlando Scandrick having more than a few years of experience. Adding Revis would give the team another elder statesman, as well as a player with higher upside than most of the rest of the DBs on the roster. He's talked in the recent past about knowing he may eventually have to move to safety, and with the Cowboys valuing positional flexibility more and more in recent years, that could make him an interesting fit.

Any move the Cowboys made for Revis would likely have to come at a relatively low cost. They cleared a bunch of cap space on June 2 after Tony Romo 's contract officially came off the books, but they are going to want to extend Zack Martin 's deal soon. They also only have a few more seasons to take advantage of the fact that Dak Prescott is earning south of a million dollars a year, and they're better off giving any long-term, big-money deals to players that will actually be around for Prescott's prime, rather than aging veterans.

If Revis is willing to take a one-year, low-to-mid-money deal to play in Dallas -- which he might be; the Jets still owe him $6 million for this year -- then this might be worth a shot. If he's looking for big money and/or a multi-year contract, though, it probably doesn't make much sense for them.