LOOK: Does Marshawn Lynch's clothing line give us a clue to his Raiders future?
Beast Mode is hawking shirts that look a whole lot like Raider gear
For the last few weeks, rumors have been flying that former Bills and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is interested in coming back to the NFL to play for his hometown team, the Oakland ( for now ) Raiders. He even reportedly flew to Oakland to visit the team earlier this week and told them he plans to un-retire .
While that’s still not officially in motion just yet, his clothing company’s website may be cluing is in on the action. Take a look at what recently popped up in the Beast Mode store, called Beast Mode Apparel.
So, there’s a “SILVER & BLACK COLLECTION,” a clear nod to the Raiders if there ever was one. And what’s included in that collection? A shirt that looks suspiciously like it features a Raiders helmet, only it’s actually a gray helmet with the Beast Mode logo in place of the Raiders logo.
Check it:
Not that Lynch’s clothing company website is definitive proof of anything, but these photos clearly seem to be pointing in one particular direction. We’ll likely find out sooner rather than later.
