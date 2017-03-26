LOOK: Eagles player shows up to random fans' wedding after receiving invitation
Brandon Brooks did more than just respond to an invitation
Brandon Brooks is the Eagles’ starting right guard, which makes him a somewhat popular person in Philadelphia -- at least more popular than Santa Claus. So, when two Eagles fans sent Brooks an invitation for their wedding, I’m guessing they figured Brooks wouldn’t show up or even respond.
But Brooks responded.
And then he showed up to the wedding, providing proof of his presence:
So you know it's real pic.twitter.com/uST33k7fKO— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 25, 2017
To @geoff_lane and Marni I appreciate you allowing us to be there for your special day @miamiuniversity@Eagles#LoveandHonorpic.twitter.com/iZdBO1dE9t— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 25, 2017
.@bbrooks_79 looking sharp as hell going into the Goldberg-Lane wedding. #LanetoOxford#FlyEaglesFly@Eagles#Eagles#Phillypic.twitter.com/E3RJ0WxaqH— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) March 25, 2017
For the record, this is the second super cool thing that Brooks has done this offseason, as Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out. A month ago, he bought his dad a car.
So, it’s been a good few months for Brooks. He’s coming off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ fourth-highest graded guard. According to PFF, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits all season long.
