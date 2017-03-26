LOOK: Eagles player shows up to random fans' wedding after receiving invitation

Brandon Brooks did more than just respond to an invitation

Brandon Brooks is the Eagles’ starting right guard, which makes him a somewhat popular person in Philadelphia -- at least more popular than Santa Claus. So, when two Eagles fans sent Brooks an invitation for their wedding, I’m guessing they figured Brooks wouldn’t show up or even respond.

But Brooks responded.

And then he showed up to the wedding, providing proof of his presence:

For the record, this is the second super cool thing that Brooks has done this offseason, as Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out. A month ago, he bought his dad a car.

So, it’s been a good few months for Brooks. He’s coming off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ fourth-highest graded guard. According to PFF, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits all season long.

