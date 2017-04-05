LOOK: Eddie Lacy is having a garage sale before moving from Green Bay to Seattle

Eddie Lacy spent the first four years of his NFL years in Green Bay. But after landing with the Seahawks this offseason, Lacy will be spending the next year in Seattle. And you know what that means ...

It’s time for a garage sale.

Instead of taking his stuff with him to Seattle, Lacy is selling off his items in a garage sale that will be open to the public. In a nice gesture, Lacy revealed on Wednesday that the money will go to charity. The location of the sale will be announced Friday.

Take a look:

If you love a good sale 🏷... one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

Even if you aren’t willing to buy anything, attending the sale just to see what kind of stuff Lacy is selling might be worth it alone.

Meanwhile, Lacy appears to be adjusting to Seattle and it’s always-overcast weather.

S/O to the lil bit of sunshine in Seattle right now 😬😂 — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) March 29, 2017

Lacy signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks last month. That contract reportedly includes weight incentives for Lacy, who has struggled to stay in optimal shape in recent years. In essence, it’s a prove-it deal for a running back who struggled two years ago and dealt with injuries last season.

So, there’s a very real chance Lacy could be moving again a year from now. If that happens, hopefully the Seattle weather doesn’t ruin his garage sale.