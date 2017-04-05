LOOK: Eddie Lacy is having a garage sale before moving from Green Bay to Seattle

The proceeds will go to charity, and the exact location of the event will be announced Friday

Eddie Lacy spent the first four years of his NFL years in Green Bay. But after landing with the Seahawks this offseason, Lacy will be spending the next year in Seattle. And you know what that means ...

It’s time for a garage sale. 

Instead of taking his stuff with him to Seattle, Lacy is selling off his items in a garage sale that will be open to the public. In a nice gesture, Lacy revealed on Wednesday that the money will go to charity. The location of the sale will be announced Friday.

Take a look:

Even if you aren’t willing to buy anything, attending the sale just to see what kind of stuff Lacy is selling might be worth it alone. 

Meanwhile, Lacy appears to be adjusting to Seattle and it’s always-overcast weather.

Lacy signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks last month. That contract reportedly includes weight incentives for Lacy, who has struggled to stay in optimal shape in recent years. In essence, it’s a prove-it deal for a running back who struggled two years ago and dealt with injuries last season.

So, there’s a very real chance Lacy could be moving again a year from now. If that happens, hopefully the Seattle weather doesn’t ruin his garage sale.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories