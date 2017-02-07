LOOK: Enjoy this perfectly awkward photo of Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell
The two sat next to each other at Tom Brady's Super Bowl MVP press conference
The Patriots won Super Bowl LI and Tom Brady won the game's MVP award, which means the aftermath of Sunday's game resulted in more than a few awkward situations with New England's No. 1 enemy, Roger Goodell. The NFL commissioner hit the Patriots with harsh penalties after Deflategate, as I'm sure you know.
First, there was Goodell's post-game handshake with Brady. Then, there was Brady and Bill Belichick laughing on stage as Goodell got booed. Now, there's this photo of Belichick and Goodell sitting side by side at Brady's MVP press conference Monday.
It's the best:
The most awkward photo after #SB51 has been identified#Patriotspic.twitter.com/MFh5xlTrws— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) February 6, 2017
Bonus pic via our John Breech:
Belichick stuck sitting next to Goodell during Tom Brady's MVP press conference. Looks like he'd rather be sitting anywhere else. #Patriotspic.twitter.com/VbPA2ZZ72Z— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 6, 2017
For what it's worth, the two did appear to have a normal conversation immediately after the game. This seemed a lot less awkward:
This is actually Goodell and Belichick. pic.twitter.com/6ZuOLREA5F— Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 6, 2017
And here's a photo of Brady and Goodell even smiling together:
The word Deflategate was mentioned exactly zero times during Tom Brady and Belichick press conferences. #Patriotspic.twitter.com/CfCh1yLpF1— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 6, 2017
And then they lived happily ever after.
