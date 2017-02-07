LOOK: Enjoy this perfectly awkward photo of Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell

The two sat next to each other at Tom Brady's Super Bowl MVP press conference

The Patriots won Super Bowl LI and Tom Brady won the game's MVP award, which means the aftermath of Sunday's game resulted in more than a few awkward situations with New England's No. 1 enemy, Roger Goodell. The NFL commissioner hit the Patriots with harsh penalties after Deflategate, as I'm sure you know.

First, there was Goodell's post-game handshake with Brady. Then, there was Brady and Bill Belichick laughing on stage as Goodell got booed. Now, there's this photo of Belichick and Goodell sitting side by side at Brady's MVP press conference Monday.

It's the best:

Bonus pic via our John Breech:

For what it's worth, the two did appear to have a normal conversation immediately after the game. This seemed a lot less awkward:

And here's a photo of Brady and Goodell even smiling together:

And then they lived happily ever after.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

