LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott buys the Cowboys' offensive line the perfect Christmas gift

What do you get for the offensive line that creates tractor-sized holes?

It's been said many times throughout this season that the Cowboys' offensive line creates holes for Ezekiel Elliott that are big enough to drive a tractor through. Well, Elliott didn't quite buy the boys up front the actual tractors, but he came pretty damn close.

Check out what Zeke got the big guys for Christmas:

Those are some John Deere utility vehicles right there, one each for everybody that's helped clear the way for Zeke to lead the NFL in rushing. Of course, the boys also had to take them for a spin.

You might notice Doug Free's (No. 68, driving the last vehicle) utility vehicle moving quite a bit slower than Zeke's. That's probably because he's got Ronald Leary, Zack Martin, and Joe Looney in tow. Having 1,263 pounds of cargo tends to slow a vehicle down.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

