LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott buys the Cowboys' offensive line the perfect Christmas gift

It's been said many times throughout this season that the Cowboys' offensive line creates holes for Ezekiel Elliott that are big enough to drive a tractor through. Well, Elliott didn't quite buy the boys up front the actual tractors, but he came pretty damn close.

Check out what Zeke got the big guys for Christmas:

Ezekiel Elliott's gifts for his offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/S60ZBxCm24 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016 Santa Zeke giving presents to his offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/iOTGp5vcuH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016

Those are some John Deere utility vehicles right there, one each for everybody that's helped clear the way for Zeke to lead the NFL in rushing. Of course, the boys also had to take them for a spin.

Ezekiel Elliott driving one of his gifts for his O-linemen. Only the Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ejQDQ5m7jl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016 Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys offensive line pic.twitter.com/gmISoGiENt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016

You might notice Doug Free's (No. 68, driving the last vehicle) utility vehicle moving quite a bit slower than Zeke's. That's probably because he's got Ronald Leary, Zack Martin, and Joe Looney in tow. Having 1,263 pounds of cargo tends to slow a vehicle down.