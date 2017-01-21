LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott is at a club in Las Vegas dancing with no shirt

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott might be rookies, but it looks like they've already learned the most important thing there is to know about the NFL: If you want to get over a playoff loss, you fly to Vegas.

The two Cowboys players took over the town on Friday, just five days after their wild 34-31 loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Elliott and Prescott showed up at Hakkasan Nightclub, where they spent some time with DJ Steve Aoki. Although Prescott stayed pretty low-key for most of the night, the same can't be said for Elliott, who tore off his shirt and started his own dance party. We know all this because what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas when you play for the Cowboys.

There was no croptop for Elliott, either. The only thing the running back was wearing was a yellow Cheerios jacket.

If Cheerios is smart, they'll call Zeke's people right away and turn this into a sponsorship.

You've probably noticed that Elliott is always saying "Feed me" on the field with his imaginary spoon. Well, what if that imaginary spoon is eating imaginary Cheerios? Get on this now, Cheerios.

"Feed me more." - "Ezekiel Elliot pic.twitter.com/NpzpItwiDH — James Patrick Miller (@patrickmillertx) December 27, 2016

On the other hand, maybe Cheerios shouldn't call, because apparently, Elliott eventually got tired of his Cheerios jacket.

Because this is Vegas, Zeke eventually ditched all his jackets and went completely shirtless.

Ezekiel Elliot, Dak Prescott and Steve aoki last night 🕺🏻💃🏻#vegas#ezekielelliott #dakprescott#birthdaycelebration A video posted by Eloy Garcia 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@egarcia5709) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Prescott also got in on the fun when he decided to fake arm-wrestle someone.

Things a got a little crazy last night in Vegas @ezekielelliott @_4dak #steveaoki #zeke #cowboys @hakkasanlv A photo posted by Caesar Sebastian (@caesarsebastian) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

The good news is that neither guy was wearing a blonde wig or a fake mustache or going by the name Billy Manziel.