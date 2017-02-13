LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott will let you know if your Ezekiel Elliott autograph is fake

The Cowboys running back is fighting back against counterfeiters

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is more than just one of the NFL's best young talents. He'll also verify whether your official Ezekiel Elliott autograph is officially counterfeit.

Counterfeit autographs have been a problem for as long as we've had celebrities, but in this social-media age, Elliott is doing his part to thwart the efforts of ne'er-do-wells and scoundrels.

Behold:

So, Zeke, what's the verdict?

Moving on ...

What about this?

Survey says!

But this is legit, right? It was a Christmas present for crying out loud!

Welp.

To recap:

Counterfeiters, you've been put on notice.

* via The Score

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time.

