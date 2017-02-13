LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott will let you know if your Ezekiel Elliott autograph is fake

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is more than just one of the NFL's best young talents. He'll also verify whether your official Ezekiel Elliott autograph is officially counterfeit.

Counterfeit autographs have been a problem for as long as we've had celebrities, but in this social-media age, Elliott is doing his part to thwart the efforts of ne'er-do-wells and scoundrels.

Behold:

Ezekiel Elliott Autographed Signed Ohio State Dallas Cowboys Mini Helmet COA & Hologram by.. https://t.co/nitQVXSPka — kittenbargain #fb (@kittenbargain) February 9, 2017

So, Zeke, what's the verdict?

Moving on ...

What about this?

Ezekiel Elliott Autographed Signed Ohio State 8 x 10 Photo - Near Mint Condition - COA by Nostalgic.. https://t.co/XO9ZMZcSPN — resultminutes1 (@resultminutes1) February 10, 2017

Survey says!

But this is legit, right? It was a Christmas present for crying out loud!

@EzekielElliott hey, saw you call out that account for a fake autographed helmet, received this one for xmas, please tell me real! pic.twitter.com/VxpaOnVxJY — Blake Nelsen (@Bliz2DaIz) February 10, 2017

Welp.

To recap:

Counterfeiters, you've been put on notice.

* via The Score