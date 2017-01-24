LOOK: Falcons fan tempts fate, gets 'Super Bowl LI Champs' tattoo

There's a famous saying: Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.

Its origin is attributed to the philosopher George Santayana and he was talking about actual serious things when he first said it, but it can also apply to nearly every walk of life. For example, football fans getting tattoos declaring their favorite team as the champion of a Super Bowl that has yet to happen.

Like this Falcons fan:

#Falcons fan taking a bit of a risk with this tattoo pic.twitter.com/oDAapBXZA8 — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) January 24, 2017

This person is following in the hallowed footsteps of that guy that got a Cowboys Super Bowl champs tattoo and then had to alter it after they lost to the Packers in the divisional round; the Cardinals fan that got a Super Bowl champs tattoo before the season started (they missed the playoffs); the Eagles fan that got a neck tattoo in September 2015 declaring his team the Super Bowl champs of that season; and the Seahawks fan that got a back-to-back Super Bowl champs tattoo before they lost to the Patriots in 2015, among other great visionaries of our time that have proven to be wrong about their Super Bowl predictions.

In other words, there's a decent chance this guy could regret his decision. On the other hand, if they win, he looks like a genius. Apparently he felt that was worth the risk.