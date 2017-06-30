LOOK: Falcons fanatic gets team 'body art' on the weirdest possible place
There's a difference between being a fan and being a fanatic
The word "fan" is derived from the word "fanatic," but the two have completely different meanings. This story is about a fanatic -- not a fan -- of the Atlanta Falcons.
A man named Chad Wallen apparently is such a fanatic of the Falcons, that he got their team logo placed on his tooth. On his tooth!
Take a look:
It's shaping out to be a huge year for Falcons body art. Back in January, a Falcons fanatic got a "Super Bowl LI champs" tattoo.
We all remember how that worked out: The Falcons blew a 25-point lead in the second half of the Super Bowl and lost to the Patriots in overtime, and there's a 100 percent chance it happened because of this presumptuous fan's tattoo.
The good news for Chad Wallen is that his body art should age better than the tattoo above unless the Falcons change their logo. It's also a less painful and permanent piece of artwork than the tattoo. It's also less visible and easier to hide.
Somehow, I just convinced myself that Wallen's Falcons tooth is a reasonable decision.
