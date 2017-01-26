LOOK: Five-time Super Bowl winner tweets hilarious message to Tom Brady

After 21 years of being the only member of the NFL's most exclusive club, Charles Haley is finally getting lonely, which is why he'll be cheering for Tom Brady to win Super Bowl LI.

If the Patriots pull off the win over the Falcons, Brady will earn the fifth Super Bowl ring of his career, which would tie him with Haley for the most in NFL history. Haley is well aware of this fact, and after the Patriots punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, he kindly let Brady know that he would like him to join his exclusive club.

Congrats to Tom Brady & @Patriots for an amazing run to #SuperBowl - Tom, I hope you can join me in the 5 Super Bowl Ring Club, I'm lonely! — Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF) January 23, 2017

Although more than two dozen players have won four Super Bowl rings in their career, no one but Haley has been able to get No. 5.

The Hall of Fame pass-rusher won two rings with the 49ers (1988, 1989) and three rings with the Cowboys (1992, 1993, 1995). Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is the only other active player with four Super Bowl rings, which means if the Patriots lose, Haley will have to hold out hope that either Vinatieri or Brady can join the five-ring club before they retire.

The fact that Haley is now rooting for Brady might seem kind odd to Patriots fans, who probably remember two years ago when Haley ripped Brady. Before the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX, Haley said Brady's Super Bowl rings are "tainted" due to all the times the Patriots have broken the rules.