LOOK: Giants' Brandon Marshall showcases his extensive jersey collection

The postgame jersey swap has become a sign of respect among NFL players, and new New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall apparently thinks he has the most respect in the NFL. Marshall shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of all of his framed jerseys, making comments as he went along about the prestige of them. He also said that he would put his jersey collection up against anyone in any sport. He panned around the room, showing walls that had the likes of Cris Carter, Andre Johnson, Adam Vinatieri and other greats, many of them signed.

An NFL postgame is always a sight to see, with players milling about. The jersey swap has gotten more and more attention over the years, and although moments like quarterbacks swapping or receivers and cornerbacks that had just battled it out for a whole game doing so tends to get the most coverage, the amount of respect that Marshall has for his peers is evident in the video above.