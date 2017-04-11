LOOK: Giants captain posts photo smoking hand-rolled cigar, is promptly drug-tested
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas isn't buying that he was randomly selected for a drug test
On Sunday, Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas, vacationing in the Dominican Republic, posted this photo to Instagram with the caption, “Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV’s... great combination!!” along with these hashtags: #iknowitlookslikeablunt and #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis.
Want to guess what happened next?
A day later, the NFL had contacted Casillas to inform him that he had been “randomly” selected for an offseason drug test.
Casillas, the Giants’ defensive captain, isn’t known to have failed any drug tests during eight NFL seasons with the Giants, Patriots, Buccaneers and Saints.
On Monday, Casillas posted an Instagram story that appeared to show him preparing for the aforementioned drug test. The onscreen caption read “For ya that thought it was photoshopped.”
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Laurinaitis retires, thanks Rams, Saints
James Laurinaitis retires as the Rams' all-time leading tackler
-
Miller didn't know SB helmet was stolen
Miller's helmet was recovered along with Tom Brady's jerseys and currently resides in Denv...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Redskins
Check out the Redskins' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your p...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Giants
Check out the Giants' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pic...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Eagles
Check out the Eagles' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pic...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Cowboys
Check out the Cowboys' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pi...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre