LOOK: Giants captain posts photo smoking hand-rolled cigar, is promptly drug-tested

On Sunday, Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas, vacationing in the Dominican Republic, posted this photo to Instagram with the caption, “Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV’s... great combination!!” along with these hashtags: #iknowitlookslikeablunt and #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis.

Want to guess what happened next?

A day later, the NFL had contacted Casillas to inform him that he had been “randomly” selected for an offseason drug test.

Casillas, the Giants’ defensive captain, isn’t known to have failed any drug tests during eight NFL seasons with the Giants, Patriots, Buccaneers and Saints.

On Monday, Casillas posted an Instagram story that appeared to show him preparing for the aforementioned drug test. The onscreen caption read “For ya that thought it was photoshopped.”