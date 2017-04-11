LOOK: Giants captain posts photo smoking hand-rolled cigar, is promptly drug-tested

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas isn't buying that he was randomly selected for a drug test

On Sunday, Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas, vacationing in the Dominican Republic, posted this photo to Instagram with the caption, “Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV’s... great combination!!” along with these hashtags: #iknowitlookslikeablunt and #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis.

Want to guess what happened next?

A day later, the NFL had contacted Casillas to inform him that he had been “randomly” selected for an offseason drug test.

Random lol, what a coincidence (see previous post) 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on

Casillas, the Giants’ defensive captain, isn’t known to have failed any drug tests during eight NFL seasons with the Giants, Patriots, Buccaneers and Saints.

On Monday, Casillas posted an Instagram story that appeared to show him preparing for the aforementioned drug test. The onscreen caption read “For ya that thought it was photoshopped.”

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories