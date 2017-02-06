LOOK: Gisele goes absolutely nuts after watching hubby Tom Brady win Super Bowl

HOUSTON -- After New England pulled off the wildest comeback win in Super Bowl history, no Patriots fan was more excited than Gisele Bundchen.

The supermodel wife of Tom Brady was going nuts at NRG Stadium on Sunday after James White's two-yard touchdown run in overtime gave New England a 34-28 win.

After putting up with two years of Deflategate, and watching her husband get suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, it was almost as if Gisele decided to let it all out after the Patriots' win.

As the soon as the game ended, the supermodel pulled out her phone and did what anyone in her position would do: She took a selfie. But this wasn't just any selfie, this was a a wild selfie that involved a lot head shaking and arm-waving.

I'm going to make sure to keep an eye on her Instagram to see how that selfie turns out.

Of course, she might not be able to post that selfie on Instagram, because I'm pretty sure there's a 50 percent chance that she broke her phone during the celebration.

Although things eventually calmed down a little at NRG Stadium, Gisele didn't.

In the video below, please notice that everyone is done celebrating except for Gisele and her friend.

‪Hey @gisele, are you excited the @patriots won the Super Bowl? 😂 #SB51 ‬ A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

After she was done celebrating, Gisele finally headed down to the field, where she got in a quick kiss with her five-time Super Bowl champion husband.

That's a fitting way for Tom and Gisele to end the NFL season.

Gisele can probably even take some credit for the Patriots' win over Atlanta. After all, she did give Tom a "protection" necklace before he left for the Super Bowl.

Gisele actually brought an entire cheering section for Tom. The group, which included their daughter and Gisele's mom, all wore T-shirts that said "Brady's Ladies."