LOOK: Gisele goes absolutely nuts after watching hubby Tom Brady win Super Bowl
The supermodel was pumped about the Patriots' win
HOUSTON -- After New England pulled off the wildest comeback win in Super Bowl history, no Patriots fan was more excited than Gisele Bundchen.
The supermodel wife of Tom Brady was going nuts at NRG Stadium on Sunday after James White's two-yard touchdown run in overtime gave New England a 34-28 win.
After putting up with two years of Deflategate, and watching her husband get suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, it was almost as if Gisele decided to let it all out after the Patriots' win.
As the soon as the game ended, the supermodel pulled out her phone and did what anyone in her position would do: She took a selfie. But this wasn't just any selfie, this was a a wild selfie that involved a lot head shaking and arm-waving.
COMEMORA GISELE #SuperBowlnaESPNGISELE#SuperBowlnaESPNpic.twitter.com/fFuEUZvOE9— Alef de Lima (@limaalef) February 6, 2017
I'm going to make sure to keep an eye on her Instagram to see how that selfie turns out.
Of course, she might not be able to post that selfie on Instagram, because I'm pretty sure there's a 50 percent chance that she broke her phone during the celebration.
Gisele was so excited for Tom Brady's #SuperBowl win, she dropped her phone. https://t.co/8ek6DZKDaZpic.twitter.com/vdhM0Eoqay— Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2017
Although things eventually calmed down a little at NRG Stadium, Gisele didn't.
In the video below, please notice that everyone is done celebrating except for Gisele and her friend.
After she was done celebrating, Gisele finally headed down to the field, where she got in a quick kiss with her five-time Super Bowl champion husband.
-Not Gisele.— Gisele. (@AdmirableModel) February 6, 2017
-Ships With Tom Brady.
-Not New To FL. pic.twitter.com/fdXzFRG8Te
That's a fitting way for Tom and Gisele to end the NFL season.
Gisele can probably even take some credit for the Patriots' win over Atlanta. After all, she did give Tom a "protection" necklace before he left for the Super Bowl.
Gisele actually brought an entire cheering section for Tom. The group, which included their daughter and Gisele's mom, all wore T-shirts that said "Brady's Ladies."
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Brady's Super Bowl ring ad: 'Roger that'
Brady called his shot with an ad and he nailed it
-
Reiter: Brady, Belichick a pair of GOATs
In what was quite possibly the greatest comeback in any sport ever, two legends were cemen...
-
Tom Brady is the greatest ever -- period
The Patriots quarterback and his coach are unrivaled in NFL history
-
Las Vegas got killed in Super Bowl LI
The public had another huge weekend in football with New England winning
-
Someone stole Brady's Super Bowl jersey
The Patriots quarterback doesn't know where he is
-
President Trump left Super Bowl party
Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre