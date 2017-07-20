LOOK: Here are all the unbelievable things O.J. Simpson said at his parole hearing

Remember the seven-hour "30 for 30" and the Emmy Award winning series, "The People v. O.J. Simpson" featuring Ross from Friends that recapped O.J. Simpson's life and trial? Well, apparently The Juice doesn't. Simpson made several astounding claims in his parole board hearing on Thursday from a prison in Nevada, including the assertion that he's never been accused of pulling a weapon on anyone and has led a life devoid of conflict. Simpson also showcased his willingness to learn to adapt to the "new normal," citing the computer science courses he was taking to make his incarceration worthwhile for the public

Whether or not Simpson is granted parole, he isn't doing super awesome in The People's Court. Many were left stunned by Simpson's claims about a life that he painted as being relatively uneventful.

"No one has ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them." - O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/N2RqVEGP7o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2017

All of Twitter when O.J. said he's lived a conflict free life pic.twitter.com/kfCJQ6TCR6 — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) July 20, 2017

O.J.: “I had some problems with fidelity in my life…”



Well…. yeah…. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 20, 2017

OJ is about to blow a 28-3 third quarter lead. #OJparolehearing — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) July 20, 2017

What purpose exactly is O.J.’s attorney serving here if he’s not shutting him the hell up? — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 20, 2017

“I basically have spent a conflict-free life,” O.J. Simpson observes. Oh, man. Do I ever have 20 hours of recent TV to recommend to him. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) July 20, 2017

note to the parole board: remember, he is a professional actor. also, he killed 2 people.#OJ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

Detective Norberg was never this uncomfortably comical. #OJparolehearing #nakedgun — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) July 20, 2017

“I’m not a guy who lived a criminal life.” — O.J. Simpson — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 20, 2017

It was a staggeringly surrealist experience, and no one really seemed to know what to do with it. Simpson also claimed "I was glad to have gotten my stuff back, but it wasn't worth it," referring to the crime he was incarcerated for in 2007 when he and two accomplices robbed two men in a Las Vegas hotel. Simpson's hearing, strange as it was, was perfectly in line with any story involving Simpson. It was strange, dumbfounding, and controversial.