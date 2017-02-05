LOOK: Here's how much Super Bowl LI parking costs for Patriots vs. Falcons
Parking apparently costs $100 or more
Everything's bigger in Texas, they say. And apparently, "parking prices" are included in "everything."
Check out how much it costs to park near NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI:
Parking prices at #nrgstadium#SuperBowl#sb51pic.twitter.com/4zV9cWHXt7— Jeff Wiltgen (@JeffWiltgen) February 5, 2017
How does that price compare to a normal game at NRG? Well ... it's just a bit of a mark-up.
That extra zero for when your Texans vs Jags spot turns into a Super Bowl spot. #SB51pic.twitter.com/mdw8PO6YTk— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 5, 2017
That $100-300 parking price for buses comes in just a bit south of the cheapest tickets available for the game on TicketCity.com. The lowest available price for a ticket as of this writing is $2,632.
