LOOK: Here's how much Super Bowl LI parking costs for Patriots vs. Falcons

Everything's bigger in Texas, they say. And apparently, "parking prices" are included in "everything."

Check out how much it costs to park near NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI:

How does that price compare to a normal game at NRG? Well ... it's just a bit of a mark-up.

That extra zero for when your Texans vs Jags spot turns into a Super Bowl spot. #SB51pic.twitter.com/mdw8PO6YTk — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 5, 2017

That $100-300 parking price for buses comes in just a bit south of the cheapest tickets available for the game on TicketCity.com. The lowest available price for a ticket as of this writing is $2,632.