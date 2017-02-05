LOOK: Here's how much Super Bowl LI parking costs for Patriots vs. Falcons

Parking apparently costs $100 or more

Everything's bigger in Texas, they say. And apparently, "parking prices" are included in "everything."

Check out how much it costs to park near NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI:

How does that price compare to a normal game at NRG? Well ... it's just a bit of a mark-up.

That $100-300 parking price for buses comes in just a bit south of the cheapest tickets available for the game on TicketCity.com. The lowest available price for a ticket as of this writing is $2,632.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

