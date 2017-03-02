LOOK: Here's how the Rams are changing their helmets in 2017
The golden horns are gone, and the white horns are back in style
The Los Angeles Rams’ uniforms are undergoing a bit of a change this offseason. When the team hits the field in 2017, they won’t be wearing helmets with gold horns. Instead, their helmets will feature white horns.
On Wednesday, the Rams revealed the switch from gold to white:
That should look familiar. Last year -- their first after their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles -- the Rams actually used three different helmets, including the white one in a Thursday night loss to the Seahawks.
Take a look:
The middle one appears to be the one that’s sticking. Strangely enough, it’s also the one that I happen to like the most. It’s strange because after so many years of making decisions that I don’t agree with -- trading up to draft Jared Goff, not firing Jeff Fisher, giving Tavon Austin a $52 million extension -- the Rams are finally doing things that make sense to me.
First, they finally fired Fisher. Now, they made the correct helmet choice. Hopefully, freeing Todd Gurley from a middle school offense is their next move.
