LOOK: Here's the sweet note that Tom Brady wrote his mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is an emotional time for a lot of people around the world. Some people are happy to share time with their mothers, wives, sisters, and/or friends, while others are sad.

Tom Brady is no exception, and this year he wanted to make sure his mother felt especially appreciated. Brady's mother, Galynn, has been battling cancer for a while now, and she attended only one of her son's games this past season. That game was the Super Bowl, which the Patriots won after Brady led a furious, historic comeback from 25 points down nearing the end of the third quarter.

After the game, the Bradys got the whole family (plus more) together for a photo on the field. Brady shared that photo on Instagram with a message to his mother on what he wanted to make sure was special day.

Happy Mother's Day Mom. Looking at this photo makes us all so proud. Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 14, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

"Happy Mother's Day Mom," Brady wrote in his Instagram caption. "Looking at this photo makes us all so proud. Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much."

Here's to hoping the Brady family can celebrate more in the future.