LOOK: Here's the uniform and patch Patriots will wear for 2017 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a time of great pageantry and showmanship, and there's nothing more gaudy than a specialty patch. The Patriots and Falcons will each get those patches, and we finally got a look at one on Friday.

The Patriots revealed their patch on Twitter, also confirming they will be wearing white uniforms. And, frankly, they look pretty slick.

Patches for the #Patriots Super Bowl LI jerseys are on! #OneMorepic.twitter.com/tc8f2QwQCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2017

Although it's worth noting not that much has changed since New England last wore white at Super Bowl XLIX, a last-second victory over the Seahawks that featured a Malcolm Butler interception of Russell Wilson on the goal line.

It's expected the Falcons will wear red for the Super Bowl, which hasn't exactly been a plus for teams in recent history. 11 of the last 12 Super Bowl champions wore white.

There is a trend forming. pic.twitter.com/liiJJliDXF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 24, 2017

But Atlanta had a choice -- last year the Broncos were the "home" team in Super Bowl 50 and chose white, putting the Panthers in black uniforms. This year Atlanta is the "home" team in Houston and could have selected their white uniforms.

Logic dictates they've been playing in red for the entirety of the playoffs and therefore wanted to keep it simple by continuing their hot streak in red, setting up the Pats to wear their preferred white.

The Pats are 2-1 in their Super Bowl history wearing white, while Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are 2-0 in the white colors.