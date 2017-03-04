LOOK: Here's what Deshaun Watson has in common with Marshawn Lynch

You can learn a lot at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s a week-long process that’s revealing on a lot of levels.

Hundreds of prospects get their height, weight, and body measurements, get tested for speed and athleticism, and show off their physical tools in workouts. They also conduct private interviews with several teams, giving insight into what they’re like in the (football) classroom and off the field.

If you watch the combine on TV, you can also learn some interesting facts about the players; and if you were watching Saturday morning, you learned that Clemson QB and probably first-rounder Deshaun Watson has a bit of Marshawn Lynch to his game.

NFL Network

Of course, we all know about Lynch’s affinity for his favorite candy: Skittles.

No word on what Watson’s favorite candy is, but he’s going to have to work pretty hard to top Lynch as the top candy enthusiast in the NFL in recent years.