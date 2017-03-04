LOOK: Here's what Deshaun Watson has in common with Marshawn Lynch

The Clemson QB and first-round hopeful has an affinity for candy

You can learn a lot at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s a week-long process that’s revealing on a lot of levels.

Hundreds of prospects get their height, weight, and body measurements, get tested for speed and athleticism, and show off their physical tools in workouts. They also conduct private interviews with several teams, giving insight into what they’re like in the (football) classroom and off the field. 

If you watch the combine on TV, you can also learn some interesting facts about the players; and if you were watching Saturday morning, you learned that Clemson QB and probably first-rounder Deshaun Watson has a bit of Marshawn Lynch to his game. 

watson.jpg
NFL Network

Of course, we all know about Lynch’s affinity for his favorite candy: Skittles. 

  • The Seahawks sold a Marshawn Lynch burger with a side of Skittles. 
  • Seahawks fans showered him with Skittles after a touchdown. 
  • The city of Seattle nearly ran out of Skittles in the lead-up to the team’s Super Bowl appearance. 
  • He got a custom jersey made out of Skittles. 
  • He worked out with Skittles inside of a barbell. 
  • A Seattle butcher made Skittles-infused sausage in his honor. 
  • And of course, he ate Skittles on the sideline before Super Bowl XLIX. 

No word on what Watson’s favorite candy is, but he’s going to have to work pretty hard to top Lynch as the top candy enthusiast in the NFL in recent years. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories