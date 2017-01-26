LOOK: Hooters is hooking up the Patriots fan who pulled Steelers' fire alarm

Whoever said that crime doesn't pay clearly wasn't committing the right crimes, because sometimes, it does pay -- in the form of free chicken wings.

The crime in this case was the pulling of the fire alarm that took place on Sunday morning at the Steelers' hotel near Foxborough, Massachusetts. After the alarm went off, it took police just minutes to find the alleged culprit, a 25-year-old Patriots fan named Dennis Harrison.

After Harrison was apprehended, he allegedly uttered eight fantastic words to police: "I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan," Harrison said.

The 25-year-old was in court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm.

Although the legal system seems to be frowning upon Harrison's actions, that isn't the case with everyone. For instance, there's a Hooters just outside of Boston that wants to reward Harrison for his bravery.

This week, @Hooters_Saugus is offering free wings if your name is Dennis Harrison, the man who pulled the fire alarm at the Steelers hotel. pic.twitter.com/xoVhV6Xe6G — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 25, 2017

I'm not sure how anyone could possibly turn that deal down, and Harrison didn't. According to a manager at the location, Harrison came in this week and took advantage of the free wings.

The manager, David Rodriguez, also added that the restaurant would've hooked up anyone named Dennis Harrison, because that's what the sign says.

"Obviously if someone had the same name we would have honored it, but specifically we were looking for the one and only," Rodriguez told the Boston Globe.

It's not clear if Harrison got anything else for free besides the wings, but if he did, he lucked out. This Hooters location seems to have a lot to offer -- like a Super Bowl LI mug:

Anyway, the moral of the story here is that the Falcons should probably make sure Harrison doesn't come within 500 feet of their hotel on the night of Feb. 4.