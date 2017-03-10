LOOK: Houston police make fun of the Browns after shocking trade for Osweiler

The Browns pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NFL history on Thursday when they decided to make a deal for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

From the perspective of a Texans fan, the deal was shocking because why would anyone trade for a below average quarterback who’s scheduled to count $16 million against the salary cap in 2017?

That question baffled many Texans fans on Thursday, including members of the Houston Police Union, a group that sent out the tweet below shortly after the trade was announced.

Anyone from the @Browns needs to file report for what the @HoustonTexans just did to them in the Osweiler deal, we have officers standing by — HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 9, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA. Get it? Houston police are saying that the Texans just robbed the Browns in a trade and they’re standing by just in case anyone in Cleveland wants to file a police report. That being said, don’t file a police report because that would be weird.

Although there’s probably a few of Browns fans out there who think their team actually made a good deal because they landed a second-round pick in the trade, don’t tell that to Houston police because they’re not listening.

The truth of that matter is that this trade will only pay off for the Browns if they intelligently use the 2018 second-round pick they landed in the deal. However, if you’re a Browns fan, you probably don’t feel good about that possibility, and that’s mainly based on the past 10 years of draft history in Cleveland.

On the other hand, they could also come out a winner if they’re able to trade Osweiler. If that happens, I hope Cleveland police make the same joke on Twitter.