LOOK: Huge Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. stuck driving Eagles car in future race

If Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks slightly depressed while driving his car around the track during the upcoming Pocono 400, it’s probably because he’s not a big fan of the paint job that his car will be rocking for the race.

Earnhardt, who just happens to be a huge fan of the Redskins, learned on Wednesday that his car for the June 11 Pocono race in Pennsylvania will be sporting a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme.

The sponsor of Earnhardt’s No. 88 car unveiled the Eagles-colored vehicle this week, and they really rubbed it in Earnhardt’s face: They brought out the mascot and two cheerleaders to show off the paint scheme.

If Earnhardt crashes the car on purpose, now you’ll know why.

“Being a Redskins fan, it was very hard to wrap my brain around it,” Earnhardt said of driving the car.

The only upside for the veteran driver is that he’s excited about the other part of the paint scheme. The Eagles and Axalta are teaming up to help a program called All-Pro Teachers.

“What I am happy about is helping them promote the All-Pro Teachers charity and organization that the Philadelphia Eagles have,” Earnhardt said.

After the announcement came on Wednesday that Earnhardt would be driving the car, the Eagles didn’t wait too long to rub things in.

Earnhardt’s response?

I think that means he’s still trying to get used to the idea of driving what he probably thinks is the ugliest car imaginable.

The good news for Earnhardt is that it looks like the Redskins aren’t going to blackball him for driving a car that most Washington fans probably want to set on fire.