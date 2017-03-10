LOOK: In February, this random guy predicted the Browns' Brock Osweiler trade

We can probably all agree that the most shocking move on the first day of NFL free agency came from the Cleveland Browns, who got crazy and decided to pull off a trade for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Just one year after signing Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract , the Texans decided to dump him on the Browns in a move that pretty much nobody saw coming. I say “pretty much nobody,” because there was actually one guy who saw it coming.

Back on February 19 -- a full 18 days before the trade went down -- a user on Reddit had a wild idea: The Browns should trade for Osweiler and try to get a high draft pick in return from the Texans.

Here’s exactly what Reddit user Crossfire912 wrote back in February with the headline, “Could the Browns trade for Brock Osweiler?”

“Hear me out, I think this is a very intriguing scenario. The Texans have an Osweiler problem. They know he’s not the guy and have to deal with his ridiculously bad contract. His cap number [in 2017] is [$16 million], almost all of that guaranteed, which hinders the Texans chance of signing Tony Romo in free agency. The Browns have all the cap space in the world, and are obviously trying to load up on picks. Could the Texans not send Osweiler and a third to the Browns for a conditional seventh if Brock wins a playoff game or something like that? This seems like a good deal for both sides. The Browns get a nice pick and a guy that can compete for the starting job. If he doesn’t work, fine. You can cut him next year for next to nothing, and they’ve certainly got the cap room for him this year. From the Texans’ perspective, you get rid of Osweiler and his terrible contract, and all of a sudden you’re a major player in free agency for a guy like Romo or [Kirk] Cousins (if he hits the market).”

That might be the greatest trade prediction of all-time. This guy’s trade proposal was basically spot on, except for the one minor fact that the Browns got a second-round pick in the deal and not a third-rounder.

There are only two plausible theories for how this guy nailed that prediction: Either the Browns’ front office is getting their trade ideas from Reddit (which is believable) or the Browns are running their trade proposals past their fans on Reddit because they’ve lost all faith in their front office to make decisions (which is also believeable).

These theories are only believable because any theory is believable when you’re talking about a team that’s run by a guy who let a homeless person talk him into selecting Johnny Manziel in the 2014 NFL Draft.

At this point, the Browns should probably just contact Crossfire912 and let him run the team for the season. There’s really no downside because, let’s be honest, he can’t be much worse than what the Browns have had over the past few years.