LOOK: Is this the Patriots' Super Bowl game plan for beating the Falcons?

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LI, we wrote about everything the Patriots would have to do to slow the Falcons' high-powered offense. Honestly, we were skeptical New England would be able to do it, and for 40-something minutes, that's exactly how things played out.

Atlanta jumped out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter ... and then the wheels came off. The Patriots scored, then scored again, and continued to do so right up until they scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, capping the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history thanks in part to 31 unanswered points.

And after the celebrations had moved from the field to the locker room to wherever the Pats partied until the early hours, USAToday.com's Josh Peter stumbled across the unthinkable: New England's game plan to win the game.

Peter writes: "In a vacated, trash-strewn locker room at NRG Stadium, the New England Patriots left behind evidence of what had taken place" following their improbable 34-28 victory. Among other things, there was "A large, standing dry erase board that appeared to be blank. Turning it around revealed something else: what looked like a mini-playbook."

For all the talk of cheating, scandals and cold-war-level secrecy, this seems out of place for a Patriots outfit that prides itself on insulating itself from the rest of the football world. And for conspiracy theorists (like, say, us), perhaps that's the point. Bill Belichick planted that whiteboard because he knew people would find it. Or maybe he or one of his assistant coaches just didn't care because New England had just pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Presumably, folks already knew everything on the "Do this and win" list.

1. Start Fast & Do Your Job Well 2. Stop The Run 3. Go After #2 > Attack The Spot ("#2" is Matt Ryan) 4. Eliminate #11 & No Big Plays ("#11" is Julio Jones) 5. Win the Turnover Battle = Win Game 6. Tackling Is The Game 7. Situational Football 8. Play Smart & Aware 9. Most Physical Team! 10. It's All About US!!!

Interestingly, the Patriots failed on points 1, 2 and 3 early in the game, and point 4 a little later. The Patriots trailed 21-3 at halftime; the Falcons had 85 rushing yards early in the second quarter; and Matt Ryan played like the NFL MVP, save for a fumble and a sack, both of which played a part in the outcome.

The Patriots also didn't win the turnover battle, though over the final 25 minutes or so they were clinical on points 6-10. As to the final point -- yes, defense has been known to win championships, but so too does having Brady on your team. When it was over, he had thrown for 466 yards and two touchdowns and had won his fourth Super Bowl MVP.