LOOK: It's Tony Romo, John Elway together at House Majority Leader's party

The Denver Broncos already have a championship caliber defense, but they're lacking a quarterback. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have a quarterback surplus in 23-year-old Dak Prescott and 36-year-old Tony Romo.

Oh, hey, look at this: It's Romo and Broncos general manager John Elway together at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party.

Obviously, we have no idea what the two talked about (teaming up to win a Super Bowl next season) or how long they hung out for (long enough to discuss the financial details of a contract), but that photo definitely won't slow down the Romo-to-Denver rumors. For the record, those parentheticals are pure speculation. I have no idea what they talked about or if they even hung out before or after they posed for that photo.

But ... earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Romo's No. 1 destination was Denver. And Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is a fan of the idea. The only issue? Rapoport added that the Broncos don't want to trade for Romo. And I'm guessing the Cowboys would definitely prefer to get something in return for Romo instead of straight up releasing him. It's also worth noting, of course, that the Broncos drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round a year ago.

Then again, look at that photo.