LOOK: J.J. Watt expects his brother, T.J., to start picking up the dinner tab

The next time the Watt family goes out to dinner together, don't be surprised if J.J. Watt makes his brother, T.J., pick up the bill. Sure, J.J.'s a multi-millionaire who could easily afford his own dinner, but why pay for your food when you can make your little brother pick up the tab.

T.J., who was selected by Pittsburgh with the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft this, signed a four-year, $9.3 million deal with the Steelers last week that included a $4.87 million signing bonus.

After the Steelers tweeted out that T.J. had signed his deal, J.J. made sure to send out his own tweet to T.J. to let his little brother know that there won't be anymore free rides.

T.J. Watt might have to spend some serious money if he's buying J.J.'s dinner. Twitter

If T.J. was playing the "I'm a poor college kid, I can't pay for dinner" card during his time at Wisconsin, it looks like that won't work now that he has an NFL contract. Of course, T.J. might actually be poor after he takes J.J. out to just one dinner. J.J. once said that he eats 9,000 calories per day, which I'm pretty sure means that it would cost roughly $3,000 to take him out for a meal.

The meal could get even more expensive, because, apparently, the Watt brothers like to invite a lot of people to their family dinners in Wisconsin.

"We'll go back to our hometown and we'll have dinner with our high school football coach and we'll have dinner with our trainer and all these people that have watched us grow up since we were little, little kids and now they get to see us on the biggest stage," Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I think it's really special and it's his turn to buy dinner, so I can't wait for him to buy them all. That's probably the best part of it all, to be honest with you."

Anyway, the big winner here is Derek Watt. The third Watt brother is "only" making $617,000 per year with the Chargers, so I'm guessing T.J. and J.J. will never be asking him to pick up the dinner check.