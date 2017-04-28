LOOK: J.J. Watt's reaction after the Steelers drafted his brother is absolutely perfect

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Christmas might get a little awkward for the Watt family this year.

With the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Steelers decided to take Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt, who just happens to be the brother of Texans' star J.J. Watt.

J.J. was clearly paying attention to the draft on Thursday because as soon as T.J. was drafted, the older brother sent out a tweet. However, this wasn't a congratulatory tweet, this was a "See you on Christmas when I destroy your new team tweet."

Christmas Day is gonna be fun @_TJWatt! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

J.J. was tweeting about Christmas because the Texans will actually be hosting the Steelers on Christmas day. The game between Houston and Pittsburgh is one of just two NFL games that are scheduled for Dec. 25 this year.

The NFL is already excited about the Watt vs. Watt matchup and we know that because the league is already tweeting about it.

There's a 100 percent chance that someone in marketing at the NFL is going to write a song called "I'm dreaming of a Watt Christmas" and then play it for 24 hours straight in the lead-up to the game.

Anyway, the good news for the Watt family is that everyone will probably be in Houston for Christmas due to the game. The bad news is that sounds like it's going to be kind of "weird" for T.J. to be on the field in a game against his brother's team.

"I played with him in the backyard a bunch, I've seen him play a bunch, we've never been on the same field in full uniforms competitively before," T.J. said on Thursday, via ESPN.com. "I think that will be really cool and a weird day for me."

The Christmas game is being played in Week 16 and there's a good chance T.J. could be a starter by then if he's as good as J.J. says he is, and J.J. says he's good.

"He's so similar to me but he's farther along than I was at that point in the process," J.J. said when asked about his brother in mid-April . "He's a lot better player than I was at that time. He has a lot more to grow even than I had."