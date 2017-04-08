LOOK: Jason Witten says goodbye to former quarterback Tony Romo in touching letter

In case you haven’t heard, Tony Romo has retired from the NFL and after a short stint on the Mavs’ bench (seriously), he’ll embark on a new career in the broadcast booth for CBS.

Romo spent 14 years with the Cowboys where he made himself into one of the league’s best quarterbacks. And if not for injuries, there’s every reason to believe that the soon-to-be 37-year-old would still be playing. Dak Prescott now carries the mantle of face of the franchise, but one of Romo’s best friends on the team, tight end Jason Witten, is really going to miss him.

The two were known to be close during their time together in Dallas, and Witten reiterated that point in a letter he published on Twitter Saturday.

It all started with a five-mile drive from the airport. Witten, a wide-eyed 20-year-old and third-round pick, struck up a conversation with an undrafted free agent from a I-AA school with presumably little-to-no chance to make the team.

“The days following that now-famous shuttle ride were not easy ... mostly spent being on the receiving end of colorful language from legendary coach Bill P(arcells).,” Witten wrote. “Truth be told, there were many days over the next 168 months of the relationship that were faced with extreme challenges from people inside and outside of our league. However, knowing what I know now, I must say that there is no one -- and I mean no one -- I would have rather had next to me on this journey other than Tony Romo. ...

“While history might remember [Romo] for the wins and losses, as a Houdini-like playmaker, the epic fourth-quarter comebacks, the lack of playoff wins, or the Brett Favre-esque no-look passes, I will always remember much more. No man can write his own history, and I tend to believe that over time the historians will remember Tony as one of the great signal callers of his era.

“For me, I will remember that ultra-driven athlete who worked his tall off to learn how to perfect the proper throwing motion. The player who would stand at the chalkboard tirelessly thinking through and dissecting how to block up a brutal Jim Johnson blitz. The guy who would take command at the line of scrimmage with the authority of a five-star military general all while having the charism of Joe Namath and the competitive fire of Michael Jordan. ...

“Most fondly, I will remember a man with a big heart, who loved to include others and took a great sense of pride in watching them enjoy the fruits of his labor. A man with an infectious personality and a contagious smile.”

Witten is destined for the Hall of Fame, and some of that credit goes to Romo -- a fact it sounds like Witten will be sure to include in his enshrinement speech. In 14 seasons, Witten has 1,089 receptions for 11,888 yards and 63 touchdowns, and he’ll return next season as one Prescott’s favorite weapons. He’ll turn 35 next month, which is one reason we have the Cowboys taking their next big-play tight end with the No. 28 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.