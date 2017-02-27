LOOK: Johnny Manziel hangs out on a yacht, coaches up high school QBs in Miami

This weekend featured the ultimate juxtaposition of Johnny Manziel, a football-loving quarterback who so often spends his time away from the field in questionable situations. That is not to say that Manziel did anything right or wrong this weekend, just that, well, it was a perfectly Manzielian weekend.

The story that will draw more attention is Manziel reportedly hanging out on a yacht in Miami with friends on Friday and Saturday. The Daily Mail has acquired photos of Manziel which it says show him “smoking and drinking on a yacht in Florida amid rumors he is set to stage a football comeback.”

You can view those photos in full right here, but they are a little less risque than the Mail would have you believe.

In one photo, Manziel is holding a small, red drink with a straw in it, which has the appearance of something that might be a cocktail. But that’s unfair, because it could easily be a glass of tomato juice or fruit punch with a straw in it (people who don’t drink oftentimes create “faux” drinks to enjoy at parties; Manziel wouldn’t be the first guy to do this).

Another photo shows Manziel drinking out of a tall, slender silver can. That could easily be an energy drink.

The Mail also reports Manziel had an e-cigarette, which, well, whatever.

The more important story, in our opinion, is why Manziel was in Miami in the first place. The former first-round pick, who is trying to make a comeback and was last seen outside of Houston during Super Bowl week doing an autograph session, where his appearance offered hope for a comeback , was in town to help coach at a quarterbacks camp for high school kids.

This doesn’t mean he gets a free pass for hanging in Miami, but thus far there’s nothing to indicate he was getting wild or loose or even aggressive while down in Florida.

Additionally, it looks like he’s taking time to work with young kids and stay involved in football. That’s a positive step, even if a perceived step backward is the bigger headline in situations like this.