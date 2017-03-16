LOOK: Johnny Manziel is hanging with Odell Beckham and Von Miller in Paris
The three guys apparently met up at a Drake concert
It looks like Johnny Manziel has decided to hold an impromptu engagement party in Paris.
The former first-round pick has been in France for the past few days, where he popped the question to his girlfriend , Bre Tiesi, who’s now actually his fiancée, because she said, “yes.”
Note: You can’t propose in Paris and NOT take a picture next to the Eiffel Tower, so this was the right play. Manziel’s already making smarter decisions, this comeback might actually be happening.
Anyway, the newly engaged couple found some friends to hang out with on Tuesday, and both of those friends just happen to play in the NFL.
Yup, that’s Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. hanging out with Johnny Football (Von’s hiding in the back there with a red coat on).
What are the chances of three people randomly running into each other in France? I have no idea, but it happened when all three showed up to watch a Drake concert in Paris, where the above picture was taken.
Apparently, Miller and Beckham have been spending a lot of time overseas this offseason. This is actually the SECOND time that the two have met up in Paris. The new best friends also went out together in Paris the week after the Super Bowl.
The second trip to Paris has turned into quite the party for Miller and Beckham: Not only did they get to hang with Manziel, but they also got to spend some time with Nicki Minaj, who joined Drake for his concert on Sunday.
Both Miller and Beckham made sure to get their picture taken with Minaj.
Here’s Odell.
And here’s Von.
Basically, if you’ve ever thought about going to Paris, now’s the time to go, because, apparently, everyone is already there.
