LOOK: Johnny Manziel offers Donald Trump advice before vanishing on Twitter
The ex-Browns quarterback's account is gone, but his tweet lives on
President Donald Trump got some advice from Johnny Manziel on Monday.
To get his message across, Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and partied his way out of the NFL, relied on a platform both love to use: Twitter. Unsurprisingly, Manziel's advice was also related to Twitter. He told Trump to ignore his mentions.
Here's what Manziel wrote:
Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S--- will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.
And here's a screenshot of the Tweet (minus the expletive):
The reason I'm using a screenshot and not the actual tweet is because Manziel appears to have deactivated his Twitter account. Seriously: After he gave advice to Trump, he disappeared.
This is what pops up when you try to visit his account:
Manziel, who attended the Patriots' win over the Steelers on Sunday, recently told ESPN's Ed Werder that he's sober. After getting cut by the Browns a year ago, Manziel has been spotted partying over and over again.
But he insisted that he's done with that.
"I refuse to let my entire life of sports from the age of 4 be squandered by partying. I just got sick of it. One day I didn't like what I saw in the mirror and realized I could really help people in the position I'm in," Manziel told Werder in a text message. "I love sports, I love football and when you take something away from yourself you realize it the hard way. The happiness from doing it sober has been ASTRONOMICAL. Beyond my wildest imagination and once that continued other good things started happening in my life and it just clicked."
Last February, Manziel allegedly ruptured the eardrum of his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. He reached a deal to dismiss the domestic-violence assault case in November.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Browns sign Jamie Collins to 4-year deal
The Browns acquired Collins from the Patriots in late October
-
Larry Fitzgerald's hug injured his coach
The receiver got a bit too excited when the Cardinals beat the Seahawks this season
-
2017 Senior Bowl: Offensive preview
The tight ends on the South might be the most talented group on one team over the last de...
-
Pats fan to cops: I'm drunk, stupid
Dennis Harrison pleads not guilty on Monday before a Boston judge
-
List of previous Super Bowl MVPs, 1-50
Who'll win Super Bowl MVP honors when the Falcons and Patriots clash? History favors a QB
-
All-time list of Super Bowl performers
U2, Paul McCartney, Prince, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry and now Lady G...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre